Vedanta Nico Partners With AEsir Technologies To Supply Nickel For EV Batteries

Vedanta Nico, a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd., on Monday announced a partnership with US-based AEsir Technologies Inc. to supply nickel, a key material for advanced batteries.

Vedanta Nico and AEsir Technologies will develop and commercialise cutting-edge nickel-zinc batteries for critical infrastructure, 5G telecom, and electric vehicle chargers, the company said in a statement.

"Our expertise in nickel production, coupled with AEsir's innovative zinc battery technology, positions us to deliver a product that meets the evolving needs of the industry. This collaboration aligns with our vision of contributing to a sustainable future through responsible mining and value-added products," said Vedanta Nico Chief Operating Officer Prashuk Jain.

Nickel is crucial in electric vehicle battery technology, especially in the cathode, where it boosts energy density, power output, and battery lifespan. Nickel-rich batteries, including nickel-zinc types, support faster charging, reduce dependence on cobalt, and enhance the overall value of electric vehicles.

Global demand for nickel in batteries is expected to surge to 5 lakh tonnes by 2025, up from 1.5 lakh tonnes in 2020, driven by the growing adoption of EVs.

The International Energy Agency forecasts that the number of electric cars will rise from over 10 million in 2020 to 145 million by 2030, spurred by larger battery capacities, faster charging, and advancements in reducing cobalt use.

