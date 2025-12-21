Titan Expects Watch Business To Cross $1-Billion Sales Mark In Next Two Years

Over the expected growth in the current fiscal, he said: "We have been growing from 16% CAGR for the last four to five years. We see no reason for any change. If you look at our published performance till Q2, we have pretty much followed that track, continuing to grow 16 to 17 per cent over the last year."

When asked when he expects Titan's 'Watch & Wearable' business to reach $1 billion in sales, Markose said: "From a consumer price perspective, we expect to cross a billion dollars next year (FY'27).Net sales may take another year."

Besides, Titan is also expanding to other retail formats as Titan World, Fastrack and is also present in large format stores, electronic stores for smartwatches, marketplaces, and our own websites in India and internationally, he added.