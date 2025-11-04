Titan Shares Rise After 59% Surge In Q2 Profit

The shares of Titan Company rose on Tuesday after it posted a 59.1% rise in second quarter profit in quarter ended September. The profit in the second quarter stood at Rs 1,120 crore in comparison to Rs 704 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Its sales were up 22.17% to Rs 16,461 crore in the September quarter. Total expenses of Titan increased 26.3% to Rs 17,316 crore in the September quarter. Titan's total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 18,837 crore, up 28.55% during the September quarter.