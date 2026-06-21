Tata Motors Secures Over 3,400 Orders For Electric Commercial Vehicles Across Segments

Tata Motors Ltd. announced on Sunday that it has secured more than 3,400 orders for electric commercial vehicles (eCVs) across freight, logistics and passenger mobility segments, underscoring growing adoption of zero-emission transport solutions in India.

The orders include around 2,000 small commercial vehicles (SCVs) and pick-ups, nearly 900 trucks and about 500 buses. The vehicles will be deployed across a range of applications, including e-commerce, logistics, FMCG and consumer durables distribution, intra-city mobility, as well as sectors such as cement, steel, mining and airport tarmac operations.

The company in a statement said the order pipeline reflects increasing customer confidence in electric commercial vehicles under real-world operating conditions and highlights a shift from pilot projects to large-scale deployment across industries.

ALSO READ | Buy, Sell Or Hold: Reliance Industries, Tata Motors CV, DLF, Garden Reach Shipbuilders And Ola Electric — Ask Profit

"Electric mobility in commercial vehicles is shifting from early adoption to large-scale deployment in India, with usage expanding across segments and real-world applications," Tata Motors said in a statement.

India's largest commercial vehicle maker said it is supporting the transition through its broad electric vehicle portfolio and an ecosystem that includes charging infrastructure, financing solutions, fleet management services and uptime assurance programmes.

Over the past year, Tata Motors expanded its electric commercial vehicle lineup with products such as the Ace Pro EV, Ace EV and Intra EV for last-mile and intra-city distribution.

The company has also strengthened its medium and heavy commercial vehicle offerings with the Ultra EV range, the Prima EV 55T tractor and the Prima EV 28T tipper. Its passenger mobility portfolio includes the Starbus EV and Ultra EV bus range.

The company said it currently has more than 3,800 electric buses operating across multiple cities, which have collectively covered over 55 crore kilometres. Tata Motors also has more than 17,000 electric small commercial vehicles on Indian roads.

ALSO READ | Tata Motors To Hike Commercial Vehicle Prices By 2.5% Amid Rising Input Costs

To support wider EV adoption, Tata Motors has partnered with over 14 charge point operators and works with banks and non-banking finance companies to offer EV-focused financing solutions. The company also provides connected fleet management services through Fleet Edge.

The latest order win strengthens Tata Motors' position in the country's electric commercial vehicle market as fleet operators increasingly move towards sustainable transport solutions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.