Tata Coffee, Tata Consumer Products Merger To Be Effective From Jan. 1

The scheme of arrangement between Tata Coffee Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiary TCPL Beverages and Foods Ltd. will be effective from Jan. 1, 2024.

The scheme involves the demerger of Tata Coffee's plantation business into TCPL Beverages and Foods, and the merger of the remaining business with Tata Consumer Products.

The board of directors of TCL, the scheme implementation committee of the board of TCPL, and the board of directors of TBFL have acknowledged, that the conditions under Clause 29 of the scheme are duly fulfilled, Tata Coffee said in its exchange filing on Thursday.

Accordingly, in terms of the scheme, the appointed date and the effective date of the scheme are Jan. 1, 2024, the statement said.

The Tata company board will determine the allotment of TCPL shares to Tata Coffee shareholders on Jan. 15, 2024.

The National Company Law Tribunal gave its approval for the scheme of arrangement among TCL, TBFL and TCPL on Dec. 1.