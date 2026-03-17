Swan Defence OFS Opens Tomorrow; Company Bets On Maritime Tailwinds

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd.'s (SDHI) Offer for Sale (OFS) will open on Wednesday, putting the spotlight on the stock amid improving sentiment towards defence and shipbuilding plays.

The stake sale, through which promoter entity Hazel Infra will divest 5.01%, is aimed at meeting SEBI's minimum public shareholding requirements. The company has maintained that the move is compliance-driven and does not impact its operational trajectory.

Vivek Merchant, Director, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI), has highlighted that the company is entering a favourable phase supported by both domestic and global trends.

“We are witnessing a rare alignment of progressive maritime policies, aggressive indigenisation mandates, strong export demand, and a global shipbuilding super-cycle,” he said, pointing to a significant expansion opportunity for Indian shipbuilders.

India currently accounts for less than 1% of global ship production despite handling nearly 95% of its trade via maritime routes. This gap, coupled with policy support such as infrastructure status for shipbuilding and dedicated funding initiatives, is expected to drive capacity addition and private sector participation.

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On the defence side, Merchant underscored the scale of upcoming demand, with India's naval fleet projected to grow sharply by 2030. “Large-scale private shipyards like SDHI will be critical in delivering the required capacity and precision,” he noted.

SDHI's Pipavav facility, which houses the country's largest dry dock, remains central to its growth strategy. The company has scaled up fabrication capacity and operational throughput, allowing it to handle a mix of commercial newbuilds, defence vessels, and repair work simultaneously.

The company is also pursuing a dual-track strategy, balancing complex defence projects with high-value commercial orders such as chemical tankers, while leveraging global partnerships with players like Samsung Heavy Industries and Fincantieri for technology access.

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