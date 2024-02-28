Lists at Rs 365 on NSE vs issue price of Rs 360Lists at Rs 361.20 on BSE vs issue price of Rs 360Lists at premium of 0.3% to the issue price on BSE.Shares of Dreamfolks Services Ltd. jumped over 7% after Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 650..Patanjali Foods Ltd. dropped over 4% on Wednesday, to their lowest level in three weeks. Supreme Court has barred Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. from promoting its products with claims of curing diseases until further order on Tuesday. The apex court observed the entire country has been 'taken for a ride', and sent notices to its MD Acharya Balkrishna asking why contempt proceeding should not be taken against it.Patanjali Foods has said Supreme Court's observation on its sister company would not affect its business and financial operation in an exchange filing."The observations of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India do not relate to Patanjali Foods Ltd which is an independent listed entity and operates in the space of edible oil and food FMCG products only," the company said..The scrip rose as much as 1.38% to 976 apiece, the highest level. It pared gains to trade 0.80% higher at Rs 970.40 apiece, as of 09:42 a.m. This compares to a flat in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 131.33% in the last twelve months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.05 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.79. Out of 34 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 2.4%..Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. fell nearly 5% during early trade on Wednesday, even as the cash-strapped telecom company's board approved raising Rs 20,000 crore through equity..Benchmark equity indices opened marginally higher today on the back of gains in the shares of HDFC Bank and Infosys. However, they erased gains soon after opening and traded flat as shares of L&T, Powergrid and Wipro weighed on them.At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was at 73,165.14, up 69.92 points or 0.10% while the NSE Nifty 50 was up 15.74 points or 0.07% at 22,214.10..Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd., State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. contributed the most to the gains..Meanwhile, those of Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Power Grid Corp Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and NTPC Ltd., weighed on them..Most sectoral indices opened higher with Nifty Media and Nifty Metal leading. Nifty Realty, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty FMCG fell..The broader markets opened higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.03%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.18% higher. Thirteen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while seven sectors declined. S&P BSE Telecommunication rose the most. The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. Target price set at Rs 1,375
Success of new molecule could drive HSD volume
GCPL Indonesia can deliver 6-6.5%/8-9% volume/value growth at 24-25% margins
Expects muted demand environment in India
Expects GCPL to continue to outperform in FMCG industry.
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.07%.
Source: Bloomberg. The local currency opened flat at 82.91 against the U.S. Dollar.Source: Bloomberg .Unit Gensol Electric Vehicle gets ARAI certification to launch its first EVSource: Exchange filing.Bharti Airtel TP at Rs 1,190 (Base case)Strong tariff increases in 2024 and de-leveraging priced in.Vi fundraise to prevent further consolidation in the sectorHigher probability of base case scenario for BhartiBase case: 4G tariff hikes in 2024 and ARPUs stabilizes at Rs 250 by F2026.Rating remains ‘Reduce’, Maintains TP at Rs 6.5Positive for Vi if it is able to bring external investors.Significant fundraise material for the companyFunds can be used for upcoming dues, commence 5G rolloutFundraise would help in moderating subscriber loss and compete effectivelyRepair, recovery and rollout of 5G will take time to fructify.Nuvama downgrades HPCL/BPCL/IOCL to REDUCE at targets of Rs 450/535/150 Downgrade on unfavorable risk reward Believe capex to be largely debt funded, impacting RoCEsDeferment of govt capex infusion to FY25 raises funding uncertaintiesExpect global refinery capacity additions to dampen near-term GRMsFrozen fuel retail prices fundamentally challenge business modelsBelieve OMC earnings have likely peaked.Benign US generic price erosion led by unabated shortages & approval slowdownSlowed down in R&D to lend support to prevailing better price environment. US businesses of Indian cos should stay healthy due to stable pricingHigh drug shortages concerning US healthcareUS margins likely to sustain; US generic injectables in sweet spot.Nuvama Raises Vedanta's Target Price; Retains BuyNuvama raised target price to Rs 394 from Rs 371Positive after attending analyst meet with focus on debt peaking out, completion of expansion of aluminium and zinc internationallyValue unlocking happens on back of demerger and listing of all business verticles Management has guided for $3 billion in debt reduction at VRL by FY27 Monetisation of steel and iron ore assets by Q1FY25E (expect around $ 2 billion)Focus on growth within divisions; EBITDA to increase at a CAGR of 18% during FY24–26E.Kotak Institutional Rates Sell for Vedanta, Price Target of Rs 255Believes FY25E EBITDA guidance of $6 billion is too optimisticKey downside risk remains merger of parent copper business at expensive valuationManagement focused on deleveraging parent entity over next 3 yearsExpects aluminum division’s EBITDA to grow 40% over FY2024-26EManagement guided for debt reduction by $3 bn over next three years.Antique Capital Retains Buy on VedantaPrice target of Rs 318Benefits of most capex projects to start accruing 2HFY25 onwardsHigher volumes at consensus prices could support yearly Ebitda of $7.5bn in long term Like the lower cost producer advantage (in HZL, aluminum), strong growth prospects Backward integration, smelter expansion to support aluminum profitabilityVolume expansion across all businesses could drive topline growthDeleveraging to continue; proposed demerger underway to unlock value.Demand growth on population growth, housing demand, urbanization, large infra investmentsIndian cement demand to expand at 5% CAGR until 2030 Domestic cement capacity to grow by 1/3 by 2030China's industry to face prolonged weakness on structural decline in the property sectorDespite residential construction weakness, public infra construction to support Australian demand. Expect benefits from rapid growth in Indian airline industry Growth driven by competitive fares, rising leisure travel, new airports, and government push Increasing adoption of bank card boosting the pay-per-use revenue modelExpected strong 20% revenue/28% PAT CAGR over FY24E-26E Venturing into international markets as a lucrative long-term opportunity.To cut some jobs in car project, shift many workers to gen-AI effortSource: Bloomberg.U.S. Dollar Index at 103.85U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.29%Brent crude down 0.38% at $83.33 per barrelNymex crude down 0.38% at $78.57 per barrel GIFT Nifty was at 22,234, up 0.08% as of 7:27 a.m. Bitcoin was up 0.16% at $56,824.41.Asian Stocks Muted, Kiwi Drops On Inflation Outlook: Market Wrap.Nifty February futures up by 0.25% to 22,203.05 at a premium of 4.7 points.Nifty February futures open interest down by 25.40%.Nifty Bank February futures down by 0.03% to 46,587.20 at a discount of 0.85 points.Nifty Bank February futures open interest down by 8.2%.Nifty Options Feb. 29 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum put open interest at 21,500.Bank Nifty Options Feb. 29 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 47,000 and Maximum put open interest at 45,000.Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, Canara Bank, Indus Tower, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment Enterprise..Most Startup Exits In India To Happen Via IPO, Says Peak XV's Rajan Anandan.Price band revised from 5% to 20%: Signpost India.Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Ganesh Housing.Ex/record bonus issue: Fiem Industries.Moved into short-term ASM framework: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, Yasho Industries.Moved out short-term ASM framework: SML Isuzu..Zee's Advisory Committee To Now Have Investigation Role.ICICI Lombard General Insurance: Bharti Enterprises sold 62.5 lakh shares (1.27%) while ICICI Bank bought 62.5 lakh shares (1.27%) at Rs 1,666.35 apiece..ICICI Bank Acquires Additional Stake In ICICI Lombard GIC For Rs 1,356 Crore.CMS Info Systems: Sion Investment Holdings PTE. sold 417.71 lakh shares (26.68%) at Rs 370.38 apiece at Rs 393.93 apiece while, Nomura Funds Ireland Public Coindia Equity Fund bought 43.1 lakh shares (2.75%) at Rs 370.05 apiece, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund A/C - Kotak Small Cap Fund bought 36.25 lakh shares (2.31%) at Rs 370.05 apiece, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund bought 26.25 lakh shares (1.67%) at Rs 370.05 apiece, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 56.10 lakh shares (3.56%) at Rs 370.05 apiece, Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP bought 13.81 lakh shares (0.88%) at Rs 370.05 apiece, Mathew Cyriac bought 12.82 lakh shares (0.81%) at Rs 370.67 apiece, Sanatan Financial Advisory Services bought 10 lakh shares (0.63%) at Rs 375.5 apiece and among others.BLS International Services: Columbia Petro Chem bought 21 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 373.1 apiece.Sapphire Foods: WTCNAM Common Trust Funds Trust Emerging Markets Opportunities Portfolio sold 3.25 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 1497.08 apiece.Senco Gold: Saif Partners India IV sold 6 lakh shares (0.77%) at Rs 875.08 apiece..CMS Info Systems Promoter Exits; Nomura, Kotak Mahindra MF Among Top Buyers .Juniper Hotels: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 360 apiece. The Rs 1,800 crore IPO was subscribed 2.08 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (2.96 times), retail investors (1.28 times), non-institutional investors (0.85 times)..Bharat Highways: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Wednesday. The price band is set from Rs 98 to Rs 100 per share. The 2,500 crore IPO is a completely fresh issue. The company has raised 826 crore from anchor investors.Platinum Industries: The public issue was subscribed to 8.06 times on day 1. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (13.60 times), retail investors (10.26 times), and institutional investors (0.07 times).Exicom Tele-Systems: The public issue was subscribed to 10.02 times on day 1. The bids were led by retail investors (27.17 times), non-institutional investors (19.04 times), and institutional investors (0.73 times)..Exicom Tele-Systems IPO Subscribed 10.01 Times On Day 1.Vodafone Idea: The board has approved a fundraise plan of Rs 20,000 crore via equity as the debt-laden telecom operator keeps the hunt on for new investors and fund rollout of 5G. The promoters will also participate in the proposed equity raise.Axis Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Munish Sharda as executive director and full-time director of the company.Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company has expanded the scope of its recently constituted independent advisory committee to include an investigation to review the allegations levelled by regulators and other parties.Hindustan Zinc: The company incorporated a new subsidiary to explore, discover, develop and tap critical mineral resources. It will also participate in the auctioning of mining blocks containing critical minerals.SJVN: The company's unit bagged a 100 MW solar power project at a tariff of Rs 2.64 per unit through competitive tariff bidding conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam. The power purchase agreement for the same has been signed with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for 25 years. The cost of Developmnent for this project is Rs 642 crore.GE T&D India: The company secured orders worth Rs 370 crore from Power Grid Corp. for the supply of 765 kV shunt reactors for various transmission system projects in India.Indostar Capital Finance: The company will raise over Rs 450 crore through preferential allotment of warrants to Brookfield AMC and Florintree Tecserv. Brookfield to invest Rs 256.6 crore, and Florintree to invest Rs 200 crore in the company.Mahindra and Mahindra: The company launched Thar Earth Edition starting at Rs 15.4 lakh.Aether Industries: The company appointed James W. Ringer as Chief Technology Officer.Titan: The company buys the remaining 0.36% stake in Caratlane for Rs 60.1 crore.Tata Elxsi: The company and Telefónica collaborate to achieve true cloud-native infrastructure management, revolutionising the telecommunications landscape.Ircon: The company has appointed Debajyoti Kumar as Executive Director/Technical and Vinod Kumar Gupta as Executive Director/Works of the Company.Allcargo Logistics: The crisis in Red Sea delayed shipments, leading to January volumes being reduced by 3%, the company said in its monthly business update. A decline in volume was witnessed in Latin America, Europe, and America. Shipment volumes in India witnessed an increase in January.Persistent Systems: The company has dissolved its step-down subsidiary, Persistent Systems S.R.L., Italy.Uttam Sugar Mills: The company acquired a majority stake in Uttam Distillers, making it a subsidiary.Exide Industries: The company invested Rs 24.99 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions, on a rights basis. The total investment stands at Rs 1,925 crore.Cochin Shipyard: The company will inaugurate a hydrogen fuel cell ferry in virtual mode from Thoothukudi.ONGC: The company will establish ONGC Green as a wholly-owned subsidiary focusing on renewable energy and green hydrogen value chains.Texmaco Rail and Engineering: The company approved raising funds via the issuance of convertible warrants for up to Rs 150 crore via the issue of convertible warrants by way of preferential issue.Salasar Techno Engineering: The company bagged an order valued at over Rs 200 crore from Zetwerk Business for the supply of 25,000 MT of solar structures.Jaiprakash Associates: The company executed a non-binding term sheet for the restructuring of bonds.Control Print: The company further invested €1 million in unit Control Print B.V.Tanla Platforms: The company and Truecaller extend an exclusive partnership to deliver customised solutions to enterprises..Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 28.Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed after a key U.S. Federal Reserve official said there's no hurry to cut interest rates.Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said that it's too soon to begin rate cuts and reiterated her view that inflation will continue to rise with the current level of interest rates, Bloomberg reported.Investors in the region will also closely monitor the outcome of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's policy decision.Wall Street witnessed another busy session of bond sales as issuers looked to borrow before key U.S. PCE data is due later this week, according to Bloomberg.Brent crude was trading 0.39% lower at $83.32 a barrel. Gold was up by 0.1% to $2,033.35 an ounce.The February futures contract of the GIFT Nifty traded up by 18 points, or 0.08%, at 22,235.00.India's benchmark stock indices closed higher, snapping a two-day decline in a choppy trading session on Tuesday, led by gains in Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Motors.The NSE Nifty 50 settled 76.30 points, or 0.34%, higher at 22,198.35, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 305.09 points, or 0.42%, to end at 73,095.22.Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the second consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,509.2 crore; domestic institutional investors remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 2,861.6 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian rupee closed flat at 82.90 against the U.S. dollar..Vodafone Idea To Raise Rs 20,000 Crore Via Equity With Promoter Participation.Hindustan Zinc Incorporates Unit To Mine Critical Minerals