Slack Users Can Now Access Claude Directly Via Claude Tag Feature, Assign Tasks, Facilitate Tool Access

Anthropic launched 'Claude Tag' on Wednesday, its collaboration with the workplace team communication platform Slack, where users will be able to access the company's proprietary Claude AI and its capabilities by tagging it in any of their channels.

Once the AI is tagged, it can complete assigned tasks using tools, data sources and code repositories approved by the organisation, Anthropic said via a blog post on its website. Users can also use the feature to start a private conversation with Claude.

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The AI can access and process information shared in approved channels and other connected sources of data. It is also barred from accessing and reporting information from private channels without permission. Users can assign work to Claude and continue with their operations while the processes their requests on Slack. Claude can also make work plans and schedule and manage work-related tasks across days.

Its ambient mode facilitates it to provide constant updates, find pending discussion and point out relevant info across its data sources.

Slack can also facilitate access to the AI via a click on the Claude icon in Slack's AI assistant header to open a panel on the right side of the window, allowing users to access Claude from anywhere in the Slack application.

Users can access this feature by having the primary owner install the Claude application, and setting up Claude tag, along with provisioning Claude's identity, connecting their organisation's tools and repositories, and choosing which channels Claude Tag can work in.

Once set up, other people on the team will not need to install software individually to access Claude tag.

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The work that the AI undertakes through this feature is billed directly to the organisation instead of individual users.

"Claude acts under your organisation's identity, using the tools and access an admin set up for that channel, and the work is billed to your organisation rather than to you," the post stated.

Anthropic stated that 65% of their product team's code was being created via the use of Claude Tag.

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