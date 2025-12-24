SFIO Initiates Probe Into IndusInd Bank Accounting Discrepancy Case

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office has launched an investigation into the accounting discrepancies of IndusInd Bank, which amount to around Rs 2,000 crore.

The private lender, in an exchange filing on Wednesday, said it has a received a letter from the SFIO regarding the probe under Section 212 of the Companies Act, 2013, seeking relevant information.

IndusInd Bank had informed last week that information related to its accounting of internal derivative trades, certain unsubstantiated balances in "other assets" and "other liabilities" accounts of the lender, and micro-finance interest income shared with the SFIO in June.

Notably, the bank was affected by a massive accounting discrepancy row this year, that ended up hammering the lender's stock and raised cloud over its governance.

(This is a developing story)