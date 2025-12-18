IndusInd Bank Under SFIO Probe: What Triggered The Investigation

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has directed the Serious Fraud Investigation Office to probe the affairs of IndusInd Bank Ltd., citing public interest and serious accounting irregularities flagged by statutory auditors and forensic reports, as per an Economic Times report.

The decision comes even as the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing is set to close its preliminary enquiry after finding no evidence of fund siphoning or diversion, said the report citing sources.

In its order, the Central government referred to multiple ADT-4 filings submitted under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 by the bank’s statutory auditors. One such ADT-4, dated May 12, 2025, highlighted accounting discrepancies amounting to around Rs 1,959.78 crore spanning FY2015-16 to FY2023-24.

The government noted that the reports pointed to accounting errors requiring corrective action as well as weaknesses in internal control systems. It also considered forensic monitoring reports (FMRs) submitted by the bank to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the SFIO, as per the report.

“Based on the ADT-4 filings and the forensic monitoring reports submitted to the RBI and SFIO, the Central Government has formed the opinion that an investigation into the affairs of the company is necessary in the public interest,” a source said as per the report.

IndusInd Bank was not immediately available for comment, the report stated.