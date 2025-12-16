Business NewsMarketsRBI Clears HDFC Bank’s Plan To Acquire 9.5% Aggregate Holding in IndusInd Bank
RBI Clears HDFC Bank’s Plan To Acquire 9.5% Aggregate Holding in IndusInd Bank

The approval from the RBI is valid for a period of one year, or until Dec. 14, 2026.

16 Dec 2025, 07:03 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>HDFC Bank is the country's largest private sector lender (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
HDFC Bank is the country's largest private sector lender (Photo: NDTV Profit)
In a major development in the banking space, HDFC Bank Ltd. has confirmed it has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to acquire up to 9.5% of the aggregate holding in Indusind Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank, which is the country's largest private sector lender, confirmed on Monday night through an exchange filing that it has received RBI approval that would allow the entity to hold up to 9.5% of paid-up capital or voting rights share.

The same has been confirmed by IndusInd Bank as well, through an exchange filing. The said approval from the RBI is valid for a period of one year, or until Dec. 14, 2026.

It must be noted that the 9.5% figure is merely a limit and not a direct acquisition, effectively meaning that HDFC Bank cannoot exceed owning more than 9.5% of the total paid-up share capital of IndusInd Bank.

