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SBI To Raise Rs 60,000 Crore In FY27 Via Bonds

The funds would be raised through public offer or private placement mode to Indian and /or overseas investors during FY27, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

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SBI To Raise Rs 60,000 Crore In FY27 Via Bonds
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  • State Bank of India approved raising up to Rs 60,000 crore through debt instruments
  • Funds will be raised in rupee or other convertible currencies via bonds and Basel III bonds
  • Debt instruments include long-term bonds, Additional Tier 1, and Tier 2 Basel III bonds
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State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 60,000 crore in the current fiscal through the issue of debt instruments.

The funds would be raised either in rupee and /or any other convertible currency by issue of debt instruments like long-term bonds, Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 Bonds and Basel III compliant Tier 2 Bonds.

The funds would be raised through public offer or private placement mode to Indian and /or overseas investors during FY27, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of SBI closed 1.64% higher at Rs 1042.85 on the BSE on Thursday. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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