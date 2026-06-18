SBI To Raise Rs 60,000 Crore In FY27 Via Bonds

State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 60,000 crore in the current fiscal through the issue of debt instruments.

The funds would be raised either in rupee and /or any other convertible currency by issue of debt instruments like long-term bonds, Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 Bonds and Basel III compliant Tier 2 Bonds.

The funds would be raised through public offer or private placement mode to Indian and /or overseas investors during FY27, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of SBI closed 1.64% higher at Rs 1042.85 on the BSE on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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