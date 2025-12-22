Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Saregama And Rs 325-Crore Deal: Why This Is A Music Play?

Calling it a 'natural progression' for the company, Vice Chairperson of Saregama India Ltd., Avarna Jain said Saregama’s Rs 325 crore investment in Bhansali Productions was driven by a clear strategic intent — securing a long-term pipeline of culturally resonant music by partnering with one of the industry’s most consistent creative forces.

The deal, announced last week, will see Saregama acquire between 28% and 49.9% stake in Bhansali Productions by October 2028. The investment is being funded through internal accruals and is expected to be earnings-per-share accretive from FY27, though the company did not disclose internal rate of return projections.

"The idea was to partner with the sharpest and best creative mind in the industry and ensure a steady pipeline of music going forward," Jain said, referring to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose films have delivered some of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable soundtracks over the past two decades.

Bhansali's filmography includes Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gangubai Kathiawadi, as well as Netflix series Heeramandi.