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Breaking News: Redington Q2 Results: Net Profit Surges Over 39%, Revenue Soars Nearly 48%
Breaking
News

Redington Q2 Results: Net Profit Surges Over 39%, Revenue Soars Nearly 48%

Redington Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 surged 39.6% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. The company posted a bottom-line of  Rs 541 crore. 

In the year-ago period the company had registered a profit of Rs 388 crore. Revenue from operations grew 47.7% to Rs 42,947 crore from  Rs 29,076 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. 

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation surged 42.5% to Rs 839 crore compared to Rs 589 crore in the second quarter of FY26. Ebitda Margin remained flat at 2%

Redington (Q2FY27, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit up 39.6% to Rs 541 crore versus Rs 388 crore.
  • Revenue up 47.7% to Rs 42,947 crore versus Rs 29,076 crore.
  • Ebitda up 42.5% to Rs 839 crore versus Rs 589 crore.
  • Margin flat at 2%.

Share Price

The shares jumped as high as 11.68% to Rs 374.40 before settling 9.47% higher at Rs 335.35 apiece on the NSE. The shares have risen 34.75% year-to-date and 46.65% in the last 12 months. 

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