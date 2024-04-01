RBI At 90: PM Modi Issues Special Rs 90 Coin To Celebrate Landmark Occasion

The finance ministry unveiled the special Rs 90 coin to mark the 90th anniversary of RBI. The coin is made of 99.99% pure silver and weighs around 40 gm. The coin honours the rich legacy of RBI and its achievements in the last nine decades.

The coin highlights the RBI emblem in the centre, accompanied by the inscription “RBI@90” beneath. It also displays the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar with ‘Satyamev Jayate’ and ‘Bharat’ inscribed in Devanagari script. ‘INDIA’ is inscribed in English.

The other side of the coin says ‘Reserve Bank of India’ in Devanagari script and in English.