Quadria Capital Invests Rs 850 Crore In NephroPlus

Quadria Capital, a leading private equity fund provider in the Asian healthcare sector, announced an investment of Rs 850 crore in NephroPlus, India's largest network of dialysis centres. Quadria will acquire a significant minority stake through a combination of a primary investment and the purchase of shares from existing shareholders.

The transaction will support NephroPlus in serving the growing demand for high-quality, affordable dialysis services across India and other markets in Asia, according to a statement on Thursday.

Established in 2010, NephroPlus serves patients in hospitals, standalone clinics, and through public-private partnerships.