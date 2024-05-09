Quadria Capital Invests Rs 850 Crore In NephroPlus
NephroPlus serves patients in hospitals, standalone clinics and through public-private partnerships.
Quadria Capital, a leading private equity fund provider in the Asian healthcare sector, announced an investment of Rs 850 crore in NephroPlus, India's largest network of dialysis centres. Quadria will acquire a significant minority stake through a combination of a primary investment and the purchase of shares from existing shareholders.
The transaction will support NephroPlus in serving the growing demand for high-quality, affordable dialysis services across India and other markets in Asia, according to a statement on Thursday.
Established in 2010, NephroPlus serves patients in hospitals, standalone clinics, and through public-private partnerships.
Demand for dialysis services in the company's target markets is expected to grow at a rate of over 11% annually over the next five years. Specialised chains like NephroPlus are expected to gain market share as hospitals increasingly outsource dialysis operations and as governments seek to make high-quality dialysis services more accessible, according to the release.
"Our business has evolved tremendously over the past few years and today, we are proud to be one of the fastest growing and most trusted providers of high-quality dialysis to around 30,000 patients," Vikram Vuppala, chief executive officer of NephroPlus, said. "We look forward to expanding in India, our core market, while exploring further opportunities to bring our expertise and clinical excellence to more patients in other global markets."
"Quadria's investment in NephroPlus underscores our ambition to invest in regional champions of Asian healthcare, who are providing high-quality, affordable healthcare to large, underserved populations," Sunil Thakur, partner at Quadria Capital, said.