IRDAI Receives First Wave Of Applications Under 100% Insurance FDI Regime: Sources

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has received its first 3-4 formal applications from global insurance companies seeking joint venture (JV) setups and complete ownership approvals, sources told NDTV Profit.

The influx of applications follows the historic operationalization of the 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy in the insurance sector earlier this year. The absolute removal of the previous 74% investment cap has ignited intense interest from premier global players looking to tap into one of the world's fastest-growing, yet vastly underpenetrated, insurance markets.

However, IRDAI cross-holding norms dictate that Prudential must dramatically reduce its stake in its long-standing venture, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (where it currently holds roughly 22%), down to below 10% before the Bharti Life acquisition can clear. Prudential is reportedly in active discussions with authorities to navigate a reasonable divestment window, with plans to reinvest the proceeds directly into its new Indian growth initiatives.

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