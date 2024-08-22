PNGRB's Latest Proposal Could Lead To Lower Aviation Turbine Prices

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board of India recently issued a public notice seeking feedback on a proposal to classify the aviation turbine fuel pipelines operated by Bharat Petroleum and Indian Oil as "common carriers".

This move aims to address the lack of competition in the airport fuel market, which has been dominated by a few oil companies controlling the pipelines.

By designating these pipelines as common carriers, the PNGRB hopes to encourage more competition, potentially reducing costs for airlines and ultimately benefiting consumers.