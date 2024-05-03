Plotline Raises Rs 20.9 Crore To Drive Global Expansion In Seed Funding Round

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsPlotline Raises Rs 20.9 Crore To Drive Global Expansion In Seed Funding Round
Plotline, a software-as-a-service startup, raises $2.6 million in a seed funding round from Elevation Capital to drive global expansion.

03 May 2024, 05:49 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@towfiqu999999?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Towfiqu barbhuiya</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/saving-money?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Towfiqu barbhuiya/ Unsplash)

Software-as-a-service startup Plotline has raised $2.6 million (Rs 20.9 crore) in a seed funding round from venture capital firm Elevation Capital.

The company plans to use the capital to expand overseas.

Based in San Francisco and Bengaluru, Plotline serves industry majors in the likes of Dream11, Khatabook, BharatPe, CoinDCX, Niyo, Step, and Kredivo.

"Strategically deploying its $2.6 million seed round to bolster key functions across R&D (research and development), marketing, and sales, Plotline is now looking ahead to drive expansion in the US, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions," the company said in a statement.

