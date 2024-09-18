Pizza Hut Parent Appoints New MD For Indian Operations

Yum! Brands, the US-based quick-service restaurant major, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rohan Pewekar as the managing director for Pizza Hut in the Indian subcontinent.

Yum! Brands owns restaurant chains, including KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill.

Pewekar will be based in Gurugram and will lead Pizza Hut's operations across India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, according to a statement.

He will lead Pizza Hut for its next phase of expansion in the region, it added.

Pewekar, an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and Wharton School, has been with Pizza Hut for over four years. He played a pivotal role in driving the brand’s rapid growth in the region, serving as Chief Strategy and Finance Officer, it added.

He has nearly 15 years of experience in B2C sectors and brings cross-functional expertise in finance, go-to-market strategies, channel expansion, and more.

Before joining Pizza Hut, Pewekar worked with Samsung Electronics India and Accenture Strategy Consulting.

Commenting on the development Pewekar said, "The Indian Food Services industry is witnessing double-digit growth, and we are well-positioned to capitalise on this momentum."

Pizza Hut has nearly 900 restaurants across 200+ cities in India. It operates in India with its franchise partners— Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India.