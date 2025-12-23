Ozempic, Mounjaro And Wegovy: How Much Do These ‘Magic Weight Loss Shots’ Cost Globally?

Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, a semaglutide-based drug originally developed for diabetes, became the accidental hero of the weight-loss movement. Its pricing reflects its dual identity too.

In the US, Ozempic commands a list price of around $998 to $1,200 per month, though discounts and insurance can bring it down to $299–$499.

Across the UK, diabetes patients enjoy NHS coverage, making it free for those who qualify, while private buyers pay £130–£200 monthly.

In India, Ozempic is the most affordable of the trio, costing Rs 8,800–Rs 11,175 per month depending on dosage.

In France, it costs around US$83, and in Australia, it would be around AUS$135.

Its relatively lower price and established safety profile have made it the go-to option for many first-time users.