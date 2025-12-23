Ozempic, Mounjaro And Wegovy: How Much Do These ‘Magic Weight Loss Shots’ Cost Globally?
The race to shed kilos has a new competitor: your bank balance. The weight-loss revolution has three poster children — Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy. They're endorsed by celebrities and trending across social media, and the boardrooms. But behind the glossy promise of slimmer waistlines lies a sobering reality—the cost of these miracle pens can be as heavy as the kilos they claim to melt.
Here’s how the brands stack up globally.
Ozempic: The Pioneer?
Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, a semaglutide-based drug originally developed for diabetes, became the accidental hero of the weight-loss movement. Its pricing reflects its dual identity too.
In the US, Ozempic commands a list price of around $998 to $1,200 per month, though discounts and insurance can bring it down to $299–$499.
Across the UK, diabetes patients enjoy NHS coverage, making it free for those who qualify, while private buyers pay £130–£200 monthly.
In India, Ozempic is the most affordable of the trio, costing Rs 8,800–Rs 11,175 per month depending on dosage.
In France, it costs around US$83, and in Australia, it would be around AUS$135.
Its relatively lower price and established safety profile have made it the go-to option for many first-time users.
Mounjaro: Capitalising On The Premium
Eli Lilly's Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is often touted as the next-generation solution for weight management. But innovation comes at a price.
In the US, Mounjaro costs about $1,080 for a 28-day supply, though coupons and insurance can slash costs dramatically.
In the UK, private clinics charge £140 for starter doses, climbing to £370 for higher strengths.
India sees the steepest gradient, with monthly costs ranging from Rs 13,124 for entry-level doses to Rs 25,781 for advanced regimens.
For those chasing faster results, Mounjaro’s premium positioning makes it aspirational, but not easily accessible.
Wegovy: The Weight-Loss Specialist
Unlike Ozempic, Wegovy was designed specifically by Novo Nordisk for obesity treatment, courtesy of the GLP-1 hormone, and its pricing reflects that niche focus.
In the US, Wegovy tops the charts at $1,349 per month, though manufacturer discounts can bring initial fills down to nearly $199.
UK buyers pay between £99 for starter doses and £300 for full-strength regimens.
India saw Wegovy debut at Rs 17,000– Rs 26,000 per month, but recent price cuts have lowered costs to Rs 10,850– Rs 16,400, signaling a push for broader adoption.
Despite its high price tag, Wegovy’s targeted branding and clinical results keep demand strong.
Ozempic wins on affordability and accessibility, especially in India and for NHS-covered patients in the UK. Mounjaro positions itself as a premium, high-efficacy option, while Wegovy remains the specialist brand for obesity, commanding the highest prices globally.
Still, experts warn against seeing these drugs as 'magic shots.' While they can deliver impressive results, they work best when combined with lifestyle changes like diet and exercise.
Over-reliance without medical supervision can lead to side effects and unrealistic expectations. As demand surges and competition heats up, will prices slim down too — or will weight-loss therapy remain a luxury for the few?