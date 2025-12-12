Novo Nordisk Bets On 'India-Tailored Pricing' With Ozempic Launch For Type-2 Diabetes

According to the top management, Novo Nordisk India got semaglutide in the form of Ozempic, which is one of the most effective ways to treat type-2 diabetes. Discussing the pricing strategy for India, Shrotriya believes the drug is not cheap at Rs 2,200 per week. But with this price, we can still reach a large number of population in India, if not everyone," he said.

"It is cheaper to control or manage type-2 diabetes now, than to delay and wait for complications to come," he said. "When people don't have an effective control, that cost is far greater than the cost or fees of a doctor or a medication. With Rs 2,200 it is within the reach of quite a lot of people,'' he said.

Ozempic, a once-weekly injectable approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for type 2 diabetes, has become a global bestseller and is widely used off-label for weight loss due to its appetite-suppressing effects. Patients who have type-2 diabetes also have weight issues so Ozempic helps in weight management.

"Ozempic also helps people with weight-loss in people with diabetes... So, this medication has benefits beyond glycemic control," said the Novo Nordisk India head. Novo set monthly prices at Rs 8,800 for the 0.25 mg dose, Rs 10,170 for 0.5 mg and Rs 11,175 for 1 mg. Each pen contains four weekly doses.