What is Ozempic? Should You Use It For Weight Loss As Drug Regulator Clears For Use In India
India's drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved Ozempic (semaglutide injection) manufactured by Danish pharma company Novo Nordisk for use in adults with type 2 diabetes. According to sources, Ozempic, the once-a-week injection, will be available only on a doctor's prescription.
"Semaglutide Injection (Ozempic@) is indicated for the treatment of adults with Insufficiently Controlled Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus as an adjunct to Diet and Exercise," the approval by CDSCO said on Sept. 26, 2025.
What is Ozempic
Ozempic is the brand name for the injectable drug semaglutide. It belongs to a class of medications called GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonists, which work by mimicking a natural hormone in the body that slows digestion and makes us feel full.
These drugs also simultaneously decrease levels of an enzyme called DPP-4, which inactivates GLP-1. As a result, this “stop eating” hormone that naturally survives for only a few minutes can survive for an entire week. This enables a semi-permanent, just-eaten sensation of fullness that consequently leads to decreased food intake and, ultimately, weight loss.
While it has been approved in India for blood sugar control, its other benefits include weight reduction and lowered risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). For people who are obese, this drug is often used for weight-loss.
Who Should Avoid Ozempic
Dr. Rajiv Kovil, Head of Diabetology and weight loss expert, Zandra Healthcare and Co-founder of Rang De Neela Initiative told NDTV Profit that Ozempic (semaglutide) is generally safe, but certain people should avoid it.
"Those with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN2) must not use it due to tumor risk. Patients with severe gastrointestinal disease like severe chronic constipation or severe gastritis or hiatus hernia should avoid it, as it slows stomach emptying. It is not recommended in type 1 diabetes or for pregnant women or if they are breastfeeding. Caution is needed in those with history of pancreatitis. Always consult a doctor before starting Ozempic," said Dr. Kovil.
Who Can Take Ozempic
Ozempic is the brand name for injectable semaglutide approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, while Wegovy is the brand name for semaglutide used in obesity management.
According to Dr. Kovil, people with type 2 diabetes who need better blood sugar control, especially if oral medicines are not enough, can benefit from Ozempic.
"It is also helpful for patients with high cardiovascular risk, as it lowers the chance of heart attack and stroke. Adults with obesity or overweight plus weight-related conditions (using Wegovy) can also use it. Ozempic is not for type 1 diabetes, ketoacidosis, pregnancy, or certain rare conditions," he added.
Health Risks
According to Dr. Kovil, "The health risks include gastrointestinal side effects like nausea, vomiting, and delayed gastric emptying. In rare cases, pancreatitis or gallbladder complications may occur. Rapid glucose reduction can also worsen diabetic retinopathy."
It is always recommended to ask your doctor or healthcare professional before starting any new treatment, medication, or lifestyle change.
Should You Use Ozempic For Weight Loss?
According to Dr. Kovil, while Ozempic does help with weight reduction in diabetic patients, it is not the approved formulation for weight management in people without diabetes.
"The same molecule, when specifically developed for chronic weight management, is marketed under the brand name Wegovy (VigoV). The dosages and treatment regimens differ between the two and the latter can be used if:
You have a BMI ≥ 30 kg/m², even without other health issues, or
You have a BMI ≥ 27 kg/m² with obesity-related conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, fatty liver, high cholesterol, or metabolic syndrome," informs Dr. Kovil.
The molecule semaglutide has proven benefits for both diabetes and obesity but it is important to use the right brand, correct dose, and under medical supervision to ensure safety and effectiveness.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV Profit does not claim responsibility for this information.