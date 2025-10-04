What is Ozempic? Should You Use It For Weight Loss As Drug Regulator Clears For Use In India

Ozempic is the brand name for the injectable drug semaglutide. It belongs to a class of medications called GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonists, which work by mimicking a natural hormone in the body that slows digestion and makes us feel full.

These drugs also simultaneously decrease levels of an enzyme called DPP-4, which inactivates GLP-1. As a result, this “stop eating” hormone that naturally survives for only a few minutes can survive for an entire week. This enables a semi-permanent, just-eaten sensation of fullness that consequently leads to decreased food intake and, ultimately, weight loss.

While it has been approved in India for blood sugar control, its other benefits include weight reduction and lowered risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). For people who are obese, this drug is often used for weight-loss.