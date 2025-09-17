Weight-Loss Drugs Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro Likely To Change How Food Tastes: Study

Some patients undergoing treatment with weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy or Mounjaro are likely to experience a change in the taste of their food items. Many people using weight-loss drugs have observed that their food tastes sweeter or saltier than before, according to a recent study.

As per the study published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, approximately 20% of participants reported experiencing a more intense perception of sweetness. A similar proportion of participants noted increased sensitivity to salty flavours. These changes were associated with a decrease in their appetite.

Professor Othmar Moser from the University of Bayreuth, Bayreuth, Germany, spearheaded the research. The new study was presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Vienna, Austria, which is being held from Sept. 15-19.

"If changes in taste are linked to greater appetite control and weight loss, this could help clinicians better select therapies, provide more tailored dietary advice and improve long-term treatment outcomes for patients," Moser was quoted as saying by ScienceDaily.