Weight-Loss Drugs Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro Likely To Change How Food Tastes: Study
Shifts in taste may affect how satisfying or appealing food feels in the moment, which influences appetite control.
Some patients undergoing treatment with weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy or Mounjaro are likely to experience a change in the taste of their food items. Many people using weight-loss drugs have observed that their food tastes sweeter or saltier than before, according to a recent study.
As per the study published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, approximately 20% of participants reported experiencing a more intense perception of sweetness. A similar proportion of participants noted increased sensitivity to salty flavours. These changes were associated with a decrease in their appetite.
Professor Othmar Moser from the University of Bayreuth, Bayreuth, Germany, spearheaded the research. The new study was presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Vienna, Austria, which is being held from Sept. 15-19.
"If changes in taste are linked to greater appetite control and weight loss, this could help clinicians better select therapies, provide more tailored dietary advice and improve long-term treatment outcomes for patients," Moser was quoted as saying by ScienceDaily.
Moser and his team from the Medical University of Vienna conducted a survey involving hundreds of overweight and obese participants who were using Ozempic, Wegovy, or Mounjaro for weight management, focusing on their taste experiences and appetite changes.
Among the 411 participants, of whom nearly 70% were female, 148 were being treated with Ozempic, 217 with Wegovy and 46 with Mounjaro.
About one in five of the participants reported that foods tasted either sweeter (21.3%) or saltier (22.6%) than before, while their sensitivity to bitter and sour flavours remained unchanged.
Overall, 58.4% of the participants noted a decline in their hunger, with appetite reductions reported by 62.1% of Ozempic users, 54.4% of those on Wegovy and 56.5% of people taking Mounjaro.
“Shifts in taste may affect how satisfying or appealing food feels in the moment, which influences appetite control. However, weight loss depends on many other factors - like metabolism, long-term eating patterns, and activity - so changes to taste alone may not be enough to directly drive body weight reduction,” Moser said.
He explained that these medications influence not only the gut and brain areas responsible for hunger regulation but also the taste bud cells and areas of the brain involved in processing taste and reward.
This dual effect can subtly alter the perceived intensity of flavours such as sweetness and saltiness, which could consequently impact appetite.