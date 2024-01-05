NIIFL Appoints Sanjiv Aggarwal As New CEO

Aggarwal's appointment will be effective from February. He will succeed Rajiv Dhar, who has been serving as the interim CEO and MD since May 2023, according to a statement on Friday.

NIIFL is a collaborative investment platform for international and domestic investors anchored by the Centre and effectively acts as a sovereign wealth fund.

Aggarwal has experience in the infrastructure and energy sectors. He will join from Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, where he became its partner in 2010. Before joining Actis, he worked with Citigroup and ANZ Investment Bank in the energy and infrastructure sectors, the statement said.