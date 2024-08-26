New Mining Cess To Increase Cost Pressure For Steel Makers: ICRA

The enforcement of the new mining cess by some states following the Supreme Court ruling may add to cost pressures, bringing challenges for the domestic steel industry, according to rating agency ICRA.

The Supreme Court on Aug. 14 upheld the power of states to levy taxes on mineral rights and mineral-bearing land and allowed them to seek refunds of royalty from April 1, 2005, onwards.

This development is poised to compress operating margins across the sector, impacting both primary and secondary steel producers, ICRA said in a note.

While the margins of primary steel producers could shrink by 60–180 basis points, secondary producers may face a more severe impact, with margins declining by 80–250 basis points, based on various scenarios where cess rates could vary between 5–15%.