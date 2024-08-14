Mining Royalty Case: States Can Tax Mineral Rights Retrospectively, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that it's nine-judge bench verdict on the nature of mining royalty and state's power to tax mineral rights will be given retrospective effect, subject to some conditions.

The court said that the states will not be allowed to tax transactions made prior to April 1, 2005. Moreover, it said that the time for payment of tax can be staggered over 12 years commencing from April 1, 2026.

Lastly, the court said that interest and penalty on demands for period prior to July 25, 2024 shall stand waived.