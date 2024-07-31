Mining Royalty: Retrospective Application Will Bankrupt Firms, Centre Tells Supreme Court

If the mining-royalty judgment is made applicable retrospectively, demands from various companies engaged in mining activities will be multiple times their net worth, the Union government told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Arguing for a prospective application of the nine-judge bench verdict that held royalty is not a tax, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said if the verdict is made applicable retrospectively, the approximate demand that various public sector undertakings in the mining business were expecting would be in the range of Rs 70,000–80,000 crore.

As soon as the price of basic minerals such as coal, bauxite and iron ore is affected, the burden will eventually go to the common people, according to Mehta. Senior advocates Arvind Datar and Harish Salve made similar arguments.

Datar said the demand from private mining companies would be upwards of Rs 1 lakh crore. He added that after the 1989 ruling, which held royalty to be a tax, the quantum of royalties was substantially increased so that the state exchequers did not face any loss of revenue.

Salve said a retrospective applicability of the judgment would result in an "ugly spectacle" of seeing these companies "go belly up".