Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Refund Of Royalty Levied By Centre On Mines

The 200-page majority verdict was penned by the CJI for himself and on behalf of the bench said, "Royalty is not a tax. Royalty is a contractual consideration paid by the mining lessee to the lessor for enjoyment of mineral rights. The liability to pay royalty arises out of the contractual conditions of the mining lease. The payments made to the government cannot be deemed to be a tax merely because the statute provides for their recovery as arrears."

However, Justice B V Nagarathna had dissented and said the Centre has the power to levy royalty.