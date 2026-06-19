NCW Calls For Mandatory POSH Audits, Safety Mechanisms; Issues Advisory To States

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has advised states to enforce stringent workplace safety procedures, including POSH audits. POSH audits ought to be given the same priority as financial or fire safety audits, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar emphasised in response to recent investigations into serious workplace infractions, such as the TCS Nashik case.

A POSH audit is a systematic evaluation of an organisation's compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. It assesses workplace policies, Internal Committee (IC) functioning, and employee awareness to prevent sexual harassment and mitigate hefty legal penalties.

The goal of the NCW's national campaign is to transform organisational compliance into practical safety procedures rather than just a paper formality.

The NCW in a press release has stated, "In a significant step towards strengthening workplace safety and safeguarding the dignity of women, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories, calling for the immediate and effective implementation of comprehensive measures under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act)."

"The advisory seeks to ensure that every workplace, whether in the government. private, organised, or unorganised sector strictly complies with the provisions of the POSH Act and fosters a safe, inclusive, and gender-sensitive working environment for women," further reads the press release.

The Commission has also distributed the advisory to all District Magistrates, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and Commissioners of Police nationwide in order to guarantee enforcement and accountability at the local level.

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