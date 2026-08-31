'My Title Changes Tomorrow': Tim Cook Bids Emotional Farewell As Apple CEO

Tim Cook marked his final day as Apple CEO with an emotional message to the company's employees, customers and wider community, thanking them for being a constant source of inspiration as he prepares to take on a new role.

“Sending lots of love to the Apple community on my last day as CEO. My title changes tomorrow, but the love I have for the Apple community never will. Thank you for being a constant source of inspiration. My gratitude is endless, and I'm excited for the next chapter!” Cook said in a post on X.

Cook's message comes as he prepares to step down as Apple's chief executive after 15 years at the helm. From Sept. 1, he will become Apple's executive chairman, marking the end of a leadership era that saw the company expand dramatically beyond the iPhone.

Cook's Next Chapter At Apple

Cook became Apple CEO in August 2011, succeeding co-founder Steve Jobs. Under his leadership, Apple expanded its hardware ecosystem, significantly grew its services business and launched several major new products. The company introduced the Apple Watch in 2015, AirPods in 2016 and the Vision Pro in 2024 during Cook's tenure.

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Apple also transitioned its Mac lineup away from Intel processors to its own Apple Silicon chips, while services became an increasingly important part of the company's business. Cook's tenure has also coincided with Apple's expansion in India, including the opening of its first official retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi in 2023.

John Ternus To Become CEO

John Ternus will take over as Apple's CEO from Sept. 1. Ternus has led the company's hardware engineering organisation since 2021 and has played a key role in Apple's product development. His elevation comes at a critical juncture for the company, with artificial intelligence emerging as one of Apple's biggest strategic challenges.

Ternus will also inherit a company preparing for its next major product cycle, with speculation around a foldable iPhone adding to expectations for Apple's hardware roadmap. Cook's move to executive chairman will allow him to remain closely associated with Apple while handing day-to-day leadership to Ternus.

As Cook begins his next chapter, his farewell message reflects the significance of his relationship with Apple's global community after more than a decade at the company's helm.

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