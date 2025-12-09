Satya Nadella, Intel's Lip-Bu Tan Among Tech CEOs Who Met Modi; Discuss AI, Semiconductors

The chief executive officers of large figures in the tech industry met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss their plans for investment into India's AI and semiconductor industry.

Prominent names amid the executives were Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Intel's Lip-Bu Tan and Cognizant's Ravi Kumar S.

Nadella pledged $17.5 billion or Rs 1.5 lakh crore over four years to aid in building AI infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities in India after meeting with Modi.

The Microsoft CEO called it the company's "largest investment ever" in Asia, via a post on social media platform X.

"When it comes to AI, the world is optimistic about India! Had a very productive discussion with Mr. Satya Nadella. Happy to see India being the place where Microsoft will make its largest-ever investment in Asia," PM Modi wrote in an 'X' post. "The youth of India will harness this opportunity to innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet."