Satya Nadella, Intel's Lip-Bu Tan Among Tech CEOs Who Met Modi; Discuss AI, Semiconductors

Intel CEO Tan stated that the company is committed to supporting the India Semiconductor Mission.

09 Dec 2025, 10:14 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Intel CEO Lip Bu-Tan stated that the company is committed to supporting the India Semiconductor Mission. (Photo: Lip Bu-Tan's 'X' account.)
The chief executive officers of large figures in the tech industry met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss their plans for investment into India's AI and semiconductor industry.

Prominent names amid the executives were Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Intel's Lip-Bu Tan and Cognizant's Ravi Kumar S.

Nadella pledged $17.5 billion or Rs 1.5 lakh crore over four years to aid in building AI infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities in India after meeting with Modi.

The Microsoft CEO called it the company's "largest investment ever" in Asia, via a post on social media platform X.

"When it comes to AI, the world is optimistic about India! Had a very productive discussion with Mr. Satya Nadella. Happy to see India being the place where Microsoft will make its largest-ever investment in Asia," PM Modi wrote in an 'X' post. "The youth of India will harness this opportunity to innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet."

Intel CEO Tan stated that the company is committed to supporting the India Semiconductor Mission. Tan said he and the prime minister held talks regarding technology, computing and the "tremendous potential for India," according to his X post.

"I applaud the Prime Minister for putting in place a comprehensive semiconductor design and manufacturing policy and Intel is committed to support the India Semiconductor Mission," Tan said.

"I am sure Intel will have a great experience working with our youth to build an innovation-driven future for technology," Modi stated.

Cognizant's executive head Ravi Kumar S said he had an "inspiring conversation" on accelerating AI adoption and moving education and skill development forward to improve AI capabilities and productivity.

"Our CEO also reaffirmed to the Prime Minister Cognizant’s continued commitment to India and apprised him of our plans to expand into emerging cities to promote equitable growth and talent development," Cognizant's 'X' account wrote in a post.

Modi stated that India welcomed the company's continued partnership in futuristic sectors.

"Our youth's focus on AI and skilling sets the tone for a vibrant collaboration ahead," Modi said on 'X'.

