Microsoft Commits Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore In India AI Investment

The latest pledge comes after the US tech giant announced $3 billion investment in India in January for cloud and AI infrastructure over the next two years. Microsoft said it will support the country’s long-term competitiveness by training one crore people over the next five years with AI skills.

"Building on the $3 billion investment announced in January 2025, our new $17.5 billion commitment and deep partnership across India’s technology ecosystem are focused on turning India’s AI ambition into impact for every citizen," said Puneet Chandok, president of Microsoft India and South Asia.

The company employs more than 22,000 employees across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, Noida and other cities. It will expand three existing operational data center regions in Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

Large tech companies have pledged big ticket investments in India, one of the fastest growing market for AI products.

Amazon expects its planned investment of $12.7 billion in building local cloud and AI infrastructure to benefit 15 million small businesses in India by 2030. The company has set a target to train 4 million government-school students in the next five years, Amazon's SVP for Emerging Markets, Amit Agarwal, said on social platform X.