MGL Offers Free Gas To New Residential Users, Assures Uninterupted Supply

Amid challenges faced by the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) users due to the Middle East conflict, piped natural gas supplier Mahanagar Gas on Tuesday assured uninterrupted supply and also introduced a limited initiative to offer free gas to new residential users.

The utility, which serves consumers in Maharashtra and Karnataka, has also waived registration charges for commercial customers using piped natural gas, according to an official statement.

"...we remain committed to seamless delivery of PNG (piped natural gas) and CNG (compressed natural gas) and are working continuously to enhance our efforts to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers," its managing director Ashu Shinghal said.

All the new domestic PNG registrations between March 16 and April 30 will get free gas worth Rs 500, and an adjustment of Rs 1,000 in gas bills per customer from new buildings where the penetration level is more than 60 per cent, it said.

Apart from that, it is offering an instant discount of Rs 500 per customer for web registrations and waiver of minimum charges during periods of non-usage, and also promised to introduce zero upfront registration charges soon, wherein payments will be made only after conversion.

In the case of commercial customers using PNG, the statement said MGL is waiving registration charges, and added that the company will also undertake downstream infrastructure at its own cost.

"MGL will continue to strengthen its infrastructure and customer engagement efforts to ensure reliable supply and improved service delivery across all its geographical areas," it added.

At present, MGL serves Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayander, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Chitradurg, Davengere, Latur and Dharashiv.

The company said it has taken measures to maintain consistent supply so that customers continue to receive reliable and safe fuel for daily use.

ALSO READ: Will Mumbai's PNG And CNG Supply Remain Unaffected? Here's What Mahanagar Gas Said

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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