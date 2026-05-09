Q4 Results Today: Blue Dart, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, D-Link Among 30+ Firms To Declare Earnings

At least 34 companies are scheduled to announce their Q4FY26 earnings results on May 9. Investors will closely track corporate performance across sectors as firms disclose their performance for the January to March quarter. Among the key companies set to report their quarterly numbers are Blue Dart Express Ltd. and D-Link (India) Ltd., among others. Market participants will watch for updates on revenue growth, profit margins, operational performance and future outlook. Most companies will also hold an earnings call to discuss the Q4 performance and some may even declare dividends.

Companies Announcing Q4 Results On May 9

Blue Dart Express Ltd., D-Link (India) Ltd., Evexia Lifecare Ltd., ASM Technologies Ltd., Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd., Hariyana Ventures Ltd., Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd., Oscar Global Ltd., Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd., SKP Securities Ltd., WEP Solutions Ltd.

Blue Dart Express Q3FY26 Results

Blue Dart Express Ltd. reported a decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.3 crore v Rs 81 crore in Q3FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,616 crore. The company said that performance during the quarter was supported by stable domestic demand and disciplined cost management. Ebitda rose 17%YoY to Rs 291 crore from Rs 225 crore a year earlier, while margins expanded to 18% from 16% during the quarter under review.

D-Link (India) Q3FY26 Results

D-Link (India) Ltd. reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 395 crore for Q3FY26, compared with Rs 331 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit stood at Rs 27 crore against Rs 26 crore a year earlier. The company's operating profit rose 3.4% year-on-year to Rs 32.76 crore.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Q3FY26 Results

In Q3FY26, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's gross loan portfolio contracted by 3.9% YoY to Rs 18,306 crore. Deposits grew by 4.5% YoY to Rs 21,087 crore, but the lender faced a net loss of Rs 375 crore in Q3FY26. CASA deposits grew by 16.1% YoY to Rs 4,611 crore as on December 31, 2025. Gross NPAs declined to 11.0% as on Dec. 31, 2025, compared to 12.4% during the September quarter.

ALSO READ: SBI Q4 Result: Rs 17.35 Dividend Declared — Check Record Date, Payout Details

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.