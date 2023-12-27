Meenakshi Energy Becomes Wholly Owned Arm Of Vedanta

"This letter is in continuation to the stock exchange announcements made by Vedanta Limited (the company) vide its letters dated Aug. 11, 2023 and Jan. 18, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations regarding the acquisition of Meenakshi Energy Ltd (Meenakshi) under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process in accordance with the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016," the filing said.