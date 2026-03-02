Mahindra Rationalises Global Portfolio, Exits Agri-Machinery Business JV In Japan

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has decided to exit its agri-machinery business in Japan, marking a further step in the company's global portfolio rationalisation strategy. The company will withdraw from Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery Co (MMAM), citing disciplined capital allocation and a sharper focus on long-term value creation. Mahindra said the Japan agri-machinery operations will be wound down in an orderly manner, with a complete cessation targeted by the first half of FY27.

The exit follows a strategic review of international operations, with the company determining that the business was not viable within its broader global framework.

Mahindra added that it has put in place a structured transition plan to minimise disruption. During the wind-down phase, the company will continue to provide parts supply and warranty support to existing customers in Japan.

This is a developing story.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.