Real Or Analogue? Maharashtra's New Paneer Rule Kicks In May 1 — Here's What Changes

In a move aimed at protecting consumer rights and improving food transparency, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Maharashtra, has made it mandatory for restaurants, caterers, and fast-food outlets to clearly disclose the use of analogue paneer and cheese starting May 1.

The directive requires establishments to explicitly mention on menus, bills, and display boards whether dishes are prepared using real dairy products or their cheaper substitutes.

The push comes after repeated concerns that customers were being unknowingly served “analogue” products—made from vegetable fats, starch, and emulsifiers—in place of traditional paneer or cheese.

At its core, the move is about informed choice. Authorities stress that while analogue paneer is not unsafe for consumption, it differs significantly in nutritional value. Unlike real paneer, which is rich in protein and calcium, analogue variants often contain higher levels of trans fats and lack the same nutritional benefits.

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The absence of clear disclosure meant consumers were often paying for and expecting one product, but receiving another.

Officials, cited by The Indian Express, say the lack of awareness was widespread, particularly in budget eateries where cost pressures drive the use of substitutes that can be 30–50% cheaper than real paneer.

By enforcing transparency, regulators aim to eliminate misleading practices and restore trust in the food service sector.

The directive also extends to manufacturers and suppliers, who must ensure that labelling accurately reflects the nature of their products and does not mislead buyers.

Misrepresentation—whether at the supply or service level—will now invite scrutiny.

Industry voices have largely welcomed the move, calling it a necessary step toward accountability.

With rising consumer awareness and increasing scrutiny of food quality, the regulation is expected to push eateries to be more responsible about sourcing and disclosure.

Ultimately, the message is simple: consumers deserve to know exactly what's on their plate.

By mandating disclosure, the FDA is not banning analogue products—it is ensuring that choice, honesty, and transparency take precedence over cost-cutting and ambiguity.

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