Lego Sales Jump 21% As World Cup, F1 Sets Drive Growth

Lego sales increased by 21% in the first half of 2026 due to a huge influx of new buyers brought in by official FIFA World Cup and Formula 1 pieces. The Danish toy giant greatly outperformed prominent competitors to gain a bigger portion of the worldwide toy market.

Thanks to a strategy of partnering with movie and entertainment properties and creating more sets for both adults and children, Lego has gained market share as its growth surpasses that of other toymakers like Mattel and Hasbro.

Lego's revenue increased from 34.6 billion in the first half of 2025 to 41.9 billion Danish crowns ($6.54 billion). The net profit reached 8.6 billion Danish crowns, a 32% increase, according to a report by Reuters.

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In an interview with Reuters, Lego CEO Niels Christiansen stated, "The product portfolio is really, really strong and it hits new passion points in this first half."

"We also see more kids in the brand, which is really exciting for us that we managed to grow ​both the number of kids and consumers active, and also the total amount that ​they're buying," Christiansen added.

In the first half, Lego released over 330 new sets, including K-Pop Demon Hunters kits, which Christiansen claimed were especially well-liked by girls, Pokemon sets utilising its new interactive bricks, and a $199.99 copy of the official FIFA World Cup trophy.

The cost of plastics rises due to oil prices.

Plastics are now more expensive due to the spike in oil costs brought on by the conflict in Iran. Christiansen stated that the corporation may see an impact in the second half, but it hasn't been substantial thus far. Lego utilises it to create its bricks.

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"We are ​impacted by higher oil prices, but because we purchase so much ​non-fossil-fuel-based material ⁠that is less correlated to the oil price, we've actually been able to manage relatively well," Christiansen said. Lego is transitioning to using recyclable and renewable materials to create its bricks.

Lego is constructing a manufacturing and distribution centre in the U.S. state of Virginia with the goal of opening by the middle of 2027 in order to produce closer to its primary markets.

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