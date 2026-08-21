Harry Potter To Hello Kitty: Instamart Broadens Non-Grocery Bet With MINISO Launch

Quick-commerce platforms are increasingly moving beyond groceries, and Instamart is adding another lifestyle brand to its expanding non-food assortment with MINISO. MINISO products will be available on Instamart from August 21, with the initial catalogue comprising more than 90 items across bags and accessories, kitchen and dining, stationery, toys, and art and hobbies.

The range includes everyday products such as backpacks, water bottles, tiffin boxes and stationery. It also includes character-led merchandise featuring Harry Potter, Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, BT21 and Disney's Stitch.

The development comes as quick-commerce companies expand their product mix beyond their traditional grocery and daily-essentials base. Instamart says its broader assortment now includes categories such as electronics, toys, beauty, lifestyle, gifting and other general merchandise.

MINISO will initially be available across key metros, with the catalogue and city coverage set to expand over the coming months. Opptra, MINISO's digital-commerce distribution partner in India, is handling the brand's catalogue and fulfilment on Instamart.

For consumers, the move means products that would traditionally be bought from a lifestyle retailer or e-commerce platform can now be ordered through a quick-commerce app. For Instamart, it adds another category to a business increasingly looking to capture spending beyond everyday groceries.

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