Large Indian Refiners Take Russian Oil As Reliance Avoids Trade

Four out of India’s seven largest refiners are now in the market for Russian crude as deep discounts push buyers to seek out non-sanctioned barrels, even as heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd. stays away.

State-run Indian Oil Corp. and Bharat Petroleum Corp. have bought a total of around 10 cargoes of non-sanctioned Russian crude, including Urals, over the last few days, according to people involved in the purchases.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, has been looking for supply to be delivered in January, said the people, who could not be named as they are not authorised to speak publicly.

Including Nayara Energy — which has continued to take Russian crude, even after being blacklisted by Europe — those four processors accounted for just over 60% of India’s oil imports this year, according to analytics firm Kpler. The companies did not immediately respond to emailed queries.

Missing, however, is Reliance — until recently the single largest purchaser of Russian crude in India.

The conglomerate is now avoiding crude even under its term contract with Rosneft PJSC, equivalent to 500,000 barrels per day, eager to avoid the risk of running afoul of US or European sanctions, the people said.

India has been engaged in a challenging balancing act for months, trying to maintain its access to cheap Russian oil and to project geopolitical independence, all without angering either Washington or Brussels.

But while India’s imports of Moscow’s crude will drop into next year as expected — due to the blacklisting of both Rosneft and Lukoil PJSC — the trade is expected to persist at a lower level.

Russian crude is fetching around $40–$45 a barrel, according to traders in India.