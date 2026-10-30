LaLiT Suri Hospitality To Add 1,000 Rooms, Expand Inventory By 50% In Five Years; Ahmedabad Hotel In The Pipeline

The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group announced a Rs 600 crore expansion plan over the next five years. The plan adds approximately 1,000 keys to its existing inventory of 2,300, where, approximately 50% of the new keys are planned through owned properties, and the remaining 50% through management contracts.

With over four decades of operating experience, the Group runs 14 hotels in India. 12 luxury hotels, and two mid-scale hotels as part of The LaLiT Traveller series.

Since 2006, under the leadership of Dr Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson and Managing Director, The LaLiT has grown into one of India's foremost privately owned hotel companies.

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Owned Expansion

The Group is investing own capital across five destinations. The LaLiT Ahmedabad is leading the pipeline with a 240-key luxury hotel scheduled to open ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The Group is also establishing presence in Chitrakoot with approximately 50 keys.

There are plans of expansion at our existing properties, as well. Bekal, the 26-acre site between the Arabian Sea and the Nombili River, will see an addition of 100 keys. The expansion will also extend to the hotel in Goa, with new wings and additional villas, adding 50 keys. At Udaipur, there will be an addition of two new wings, with 55 new keys, along with expanded banquet and spa facilities. Together, these projects deepen the Group's presence in established markets and emerging destinations, adding strength to the owned portfolio.

Management Contracts

Over 40 years, we have built The LaLiT into a brand with the systems, processes, people, and resources to operate hotels at scale. We now see an opportunity to take our expertise beyond owned assets, and through an asset-light growth model. We bring the same philosophy of 'Hospitality with a Heart' to new destinations.

Vrindavan will be the first property under this model, with approximately 75 keys. We are also in the process of exploring opportunities in Chennai, Hyderabad, Leh, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Lakshadweep, Siliguri, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, along with several other distinctive destinations.

The Numbers

The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group plans to invest Rs 600 crore over the next 5 years. The investment adds approximately 1,000 keys to an existing inventory of 2,300. The Group is targeting close to 20 management contracts over the next few years, supporting its asset-light growth strategy. The planned expansion will be funded through internal accruals and savings, reflecting the Group's financial prudence and the significant reduction in interest costs achieved over the past two years.

Dr Suri's Quote

"Over the next decade, we plan to invest Rs 600 crore in properties where we own the land, while using management contracts to expand where our partners bring the capital. We look forward to exploring opportunities to expand our portfolio through several management contracts.

But expansion cannot come at the cost of identity. Whether we own the property or manage it, every LaLiT hotel must carry the same spirit and character, with standards that define us." -- Dr Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson & Managing Director, The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group.

About The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group

The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group is one of India's leading privately owned domestic hotel groups, operating luxury hotels, palaces and resorts across key business and leisure destinations.

The Group currently operates 12 luxury properties under The LaLiT brand and two mid-market hotels under The LaLiT Traveller brand. Rooted in its Indian heritage, the Group brings together distinctive hospitality, curated experiences, culinary excellence and a strong commitment to sustainability. Its philosophy, Hospitality with a Heart, reflects its focus on creating meaningful guest experiences while making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

Beyond hospitality, the Group believes in developing destinations by empowering local communities, supporting livelihoods and contributing to the social and economic development of the regions in which it operates. Inclusion is integral to its approach, with a focus on creating meaningful employment opportunities for marginalised communities, including LGBTQIA+ persons, neurodivergent individuals and acid attack survivors. Through The LaLiT Suri Hospitality School, the Group also invests in education and skill development, equipping students from diverse backgrounds with industry-ready skills and career opportunities, with a 100% placement record to date.

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