Kalpataru Projects International, Arms Bag Orders Worth Rs 2,071 Crore
The new orders include orders in the transmission and distribution business in overseas markets, the company said.
Kalpataru Projects International and its arms have bagged orders worth Rs 2,071 crore, according to a statement on Thursday.
Besides it has also got an order for design and construction of an underground metro rail project in India.
Manish Mohnot, MD and CEO, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd., said, "The T&D orders in Brazil and underground metro rail-tunnelling order in India have significantly enhanced growth visibility for Fasttel and Urban Infra business going forward."
KPIL's order intake (including LOAs/LOIs) in the current financial year stands at a record high of Rs 30,000 crore including some large and strategic order wins in T&D, B&F, oil and gas, and urban infra business, he added.
This landmark achievement has been on several counts—intensive efforts that the company has put in over the last several years on improving its geographical footprints in high growth EPC markets, developing strong client relationships and penetrating deeper into the focused businesses on the back of strong technical and execution capabilities, he added.
"Our robust order book position and established execution capabilities give us confidence to deliver good growth going forward," he said.
KPIL is one of the largest specialised Engineering Procurement Construction companies engaged in power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil and gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers and metro rail), highways, and airports.
It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in over 70 countries.