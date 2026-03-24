Jammu And Kashmir Bank Gets GST Demand Of Rs 400 Crore

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd. received a Goods & Services tax demand of approximately 400 crore from additional comissioner, as per an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Of this, the GST liability accounts for close to Rs 200 crore and a penalty of Rs 200 crore.

"This is to inform that the Bank has received a demand dated March 23, 2026 from Additional Commissioner, Central GST Commissionerate, Jammu for GST liability of Rs.200,20,80,009.00 (Rupees Two Hundred Crores Twenty Lakh Eighty Thousand and Nine Only) with interest as applicable and penalty of Rs.200,20,80,009.00 (Rupees Two Hundred Crores Twenty Lakh Eighty Thousand and Nine Only)," the filing stated.

J&K Bank Q3 FY26

Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Tuesday reported a 11% growth in net profit at Rs 589 crore for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.The bank had a net profit of Rs 531 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 3,593 crore during third quarter of Fiscal 2026, from Rs 3,448 crore in the corresponding quarter of Fiscal 2025, J&K Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 3% of gross loans in the December quarter of Fiscal 2026, compared to 4.08% in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ: J&K Bank Q3 Results: Profit Up 11% To Rs 589 Crore

J&K Share Price

The stock of J&K Bank jumped as high as 5.03% to Rs 114.83. It pared gains to settle 3.46% higher at Rs 113.11 apiece. This compares to a 1.78% advance in the Nifty index.

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