Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 34: Ravi Teja Starrer Inching Closer To Rs 200 Crore Mark

Irumudi, which released on August 21, 2026, is nearing the end of its fifth week in theatres. The Ravi Teja-starrer is still running alongside its Netflix release and is inching closer to the Rs 200 crore India net mark.

Here's the latest box office update.

Day 34 Box Office Collection

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Irumudi collected Rs 72 lakh net in India on Day 34, recording a 30.9% growth from the previous day's Rs 55 lakh collection. With this, the film has earned Rs 190.10 crore net in India, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 220.81 crore, as per Sacnilk figures. It's overseas gross remains at Rs 22.45 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 243.26 crore.

Box Office Journey

Irumudi collected Rs 92.15 crore in Week 1, followed by Rs 57.60 crore in Week 2. The film earned Rs 24.70 crore in Week 3 and Rs 11.65 crore in Week 4, taking its four-week total to Rs 186.10 crore.

In its fifth week, Irumudi earned Rs 60 lakh on Day 29 and Rs 68 lakh on Day 30. It then crossed the Rs 1 crore mark on Day 31 before dropping to Rs 45 lakh on Day 32. The film recovered with Rs 55 lakh on Day 33 and saw another rise to Rs 72 lakh on Day 34.

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About The Film

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the action drama stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay.

The story follows Trinath (Ravi Teja), an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives peacefully with his daughter beside a waterfall. At her request, he gives up drinking and takes up a 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha, setting him on a spiritual journey that forces him to confront his past.

Week-Wise Collections

Week 1: Rs 92.15 crore

Week 2: Rs 57.60 crore

Week 3: Rs 24.70 crore

Week 4: Rs 11.65 crore

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