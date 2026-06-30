iPhone 18 Pro Images, Component & Supplier Lists Exposed In Tata Data Leak: Report

Sensitive component lists, supplier details and images of Apple's unreleased iPhone 18 Pro have surfaced on the dark web following a data breach at Indian supplier Tata Electronics, according to a report

The files were posted by the ransomware group World Leaks, which had earlier claimed responsibility for stealing data from Tata Electronics, one of Apple's key manufacturing partners in India, Reuters reported, citing documents and a source familiar with the matter.

At least six documents reviewed by it mapped numerous iPhone 18 Pro components, including chips on the main circuit board and parts of the battery and cameras, to their specific suppliers — details Apple does not disclose publicly. A source told the agency that Apple considers this information sensitive and is concerned about its exposure since it relates to unreleased models.

The leak also reportedly included photographs of devices undergoing drop tests at a Tata facility, dated early 2026, showing a slab-shaped grey handset with a triple rear-camera setup and the Apple logo, though Reuters said it could not independently confirm the exact model shown in the images.

Several of the leaked files reportedly carried Apple "confidential" watermarks and internal code names consistent with the iPhone 18 Pro generation, the report stated.

The breach comes at a sensitive time for the Cupertino-based company, with Apple reportedly on track to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in September. The leak follows Apple's recent decision to raise iPad and MacBook prices amid rising memory and storage chip costs, with analysts expecting iPhone prices to climb as well in the coming months.

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Tata Electronics, which both manufactures parts and assembles iPhones for Apple, has emerged as one of the company's most important manufacturing partners outside China — a relationship central to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to position India as a global electronics manufacturing hub.

Reuters had earlier reported that the same breach exposed more than 200,000 files on the dark web, including older Apple component design documents as well as data linked to Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Qualcomm, both of which supply parts used in iPhones.

Apple is reportedly investigating the breach and working with Tata on long-term security measures, while Tata has restricted internal access to sensitive systems and engaged a global consultant to conduct a forensic audit. Apple and Tata spokespersons did not respond to Reuters' queries, and the outlet said it could not immediately verify the authenticity of the leaked data or reach World Leaks for comment.

India is on track to manufacture 26% of the world's iPhones in 2026, up sharply from 6% four years ago, according to research firm Counterpoint, as cited by Reuters, underscoring the scale of what is at stake for both companies as they navigate the fallout from the breach.

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