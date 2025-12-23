Groceries, Gadgets And Gold: India’s Most Extreme Instamart Carts And Wildest Obsessions In 2025

At some point in 2025, all of us have opened a quick-commerce app for 'just milk' and shut it five minutes later with chips, ice cream, a phone charger, and mild regret. But while most carts wobble between restraint and indulgence, a few went completely off the rails.

This year, Swiggy's Instamart data reads less like a shopping summary and more like a cultural diary — one that captures how convenience has quietly blurred the line between need, want, habit and obsession.