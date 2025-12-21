Swiggy Pilots Instamart-Branded Experiential Store In Gurugram Beyond Dark Stores

Instamart, the rapid delivery arm of Swiggy, has piloted a first-of-its-kind Instamart-branded experiential store in Gurugram, as quick commerce platforms explore new formats amid changing consumer behaviour, according to people aware of the matter.

The mini store, located in and around residential societies, allows consumers to see, touch and evaluate products before placing orders on the platform. People aware of the matter said the initiative does not indicate a shift towards omnichannel or brick-and-mortar retail and is instead a limited consumer and seller-focused experiment.

The experiential format carries a highly curated assortment of about 100–200 stock-keeping units, significantly lower than the 15,000–20,000 SKUs typically stocked at Instamart’s dark stores. Categories include fresh fruits and vegetables, pulses, new product launches and select direct-to-consumer brands.

"These are not retail outlets in the conventional sense,” said one person aware of the matter, adding that the stores are designed as product discovery and engagement points rather than standalone sales channels. Sellers on the Instamart platform are keen to test branding and customer engagement under Instamart’s services and logistics framework.

People aware of the matter said the payment structure differs from the regular marketplace model. Under this pilot, sale proceeds are credited directly to sellers, while in the standard arrangement, payments are routed through Swiggy and later transferred to sellers after deducting platform commissions.

The development comes as India’s quick commerce industry enters a more mature phase, with players sharpening focus on economics and consumer retention. Industry executives say consumers are increasingly selective in categories such as fresh produce and new product launches, where physical inspection still matters.

The Gurugram outlet is an early-stage pilot, with no immediate plans for a wider rollout. Any expansion will depend on consumer response, seller participation and operational feasibility, they said.

Swiggy did not respond to queries till the time of publication.