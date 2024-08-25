NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsIndiGo To Introduce Gender Neutral 'Mx' Honorific While Booking Tickets
ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo To Introduce Gender Neutral 'Mx' Honorific While Booking Tickets

Air India Express and Vistara already offer the 'Mx' option for passengers at the time of booking tickets.

25 Aug 2024, 01:36 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IndiGo airplane on tarmac. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit).</p></div>
IndiGo airplane on tarmac. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit).

IndiGo will be soon introducing the gender-neutral option of honorific 'Mx' for passengers at the time of booking tickets, as part of larger efforts to boost inclusivity.

Besides, the country's largest carrier, which has a domestic market share of 62%, aims to increase by two-fold the number of individuals with disabilities employed by it.

The airline will be introducing the 'Mx' option at the time of booking for passengers and that will provide a choice for transgenders who do not want to identify themselves, Sukhjit S Pasricha, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at IndiGo, told PTI.

Currently, 'male' and 'female' are the options available on the airline's website during the booking process.

ALSO READ

IndiGo Shares Gain As HSBC Maintain Optimism After Business Class Launch

Opinion
IndiGo Shares Gain As HSBC Maintain Optimism After Business Class Launch
Read More

Air India Express and Vistara already offer the 'Mx' option for passengers at the time of booking tickets.

Pasricha said IndiGo has implemented various initiatives for the LGBTQ+ community, including employee referral programmes specifically designed to encourage hiring of LGBTQ+ individuals.

"This has strengthened candidate mobilisation through internal resources and fostered a more inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ employees... we partner with agencies specializing in LGBTQ+ recruitment," he said.

According to him, there is a steady induction of LGBTQ+ individuals and they are working in various functions, including flying, at the airline.

"Our benefits like gender reassignment surgery, inclusion of live-in partners in the medical insurance, has created an even more inclusive space, and has been one of the attractive features in our outreach to aspiring candidates from the community," he added.

ALSO READ

Air Vistara — An Aviation Icon Fades Away

Opinion
Air Vistara — An Aviation Icon Fades Away
Read More

At the end of March 31, 2024, the airline had 36,860 permanent employees, including 5,038 pilots and 9,363 cabin crew.

"Our organisation has over 240+ individuals with disabilities across 60+ cities in customer facing roles. The placement of individuals with disabilities is determined based on multiple factors, including safety, accommodation requirements, and skill mapping.

"We prioritise merit-based hiring and have primarily employed individuals with disabilities as customer service officers/executives for airport operations roles, with some also serving in cargo teams," Pasricha said.

He also said the airline aims to increase the number of individuals with disabilities employed by it by at least two-fold in the coming financial year.

ALSO READ

New Criminal Laws Exclude Rape Protections For Trans Persons And Men

Opinion
New Criminal Laws Exclude Rape Protections For Trans Persons And Men
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT