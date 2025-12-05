Delhi To Mumbai For Rs 48,000? Flight Ticket Prices Skyrocket Amid IndiGo Turbulence

Spot ticket prices across major flight routes in India have skyrocketed, as IndiGo continues to grapple with major disruptions, leading to delays and cancellations.

The same-day flight cost of popular routes, including Delhi to Mumbai, has risen as far as Rs 50,000, even for airlines that are not impacted by the disruption, such as Air India and Akasa Air.

The price of a same-day flight from Delhi to Mumbai currently stands at a whopping Rs 48,750, offered by Air India.