Delhi To Mumbai For Rs 48,000? Flight Ticket Prices Skyrocket Amid IndiGo Turbulence
The price of a same-day flight from Delhi to Mumbai currently stands at a whopping Rs 48,750, offered by Air India.
Spot ticket prices across major flight routes in India have skyrocketed, as IndiGo continues to grapple with major disruptions, leading to delays and cancellations.
The same-day flight cost of popular routes, including Delhi to Mumbai, has risen as far as Rs 50,000, even for airlines that are not impacted by the disruption, such as Air India and Akasa Air.
The price of a same-day flight from Delhi to Mumbai currently stands at a whopping Rs 48,750, offered by Air India.
Delhi to Mumbai same-day flight cost. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
If one is planning to postpone the trip for a day, things do get better but prices remain at an elevated level, with an average Delhi to Mumbai flight for Dec 6 costing Rs 23,000.
However, in order to alleviate such high prices, prospective travellers can opt for a flight from Delhi to Nagpur, which currently costs Rs 14,000. An overnight train from Nagpur should get you to Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles, has shared a screenshot of the flight cost of a single Delhi to Bengaluru flight, costing up to Rs 43,145, once again offered by Air India.
Delhi to Bengaluru prices skyrocket. (Photo: X/Sachin Taparia)
The trend continues across most major flight routes, including Delhi to Kolkata, with a one-way flight being priced at Rs 39,000, offered by SpiceJet.
Things get dire when it comes to less popular routes. At the time of writing, the cheapest air travel from Kolkata to Guwahati will take 10 hours and will set you back a whopping Rs 1.32 lakh.
Flight prices skyrocket across India. (Photo: Notebook LM)
The ongoing disruption spells bad news for couples as well. In the peak of the honeymoon season, a flight from Mumbai to Port Blair in Andaman, will set you back Rs 42,000.
Similarly, there are no direct flights available in the Delhi to Goa route. The fastest flight will take you more than a day and will set you back Rs 31,000.
No route is spared. (Photo: Notebook LM)
Disclaimer: The above mentioned prices are strictly same day prices unless mentioned otherwise and are subject to change over time.